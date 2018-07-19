The Metallic Lip Gloss Trend That Looks Good On Everyone

Wedding season is officially upon us, whether you like it or not. If you’re the bride, that means you’ve got hours of makeup trials to endure over the next few months. If you’re a bridesmaid, it means the same — plus another £800 for the bachelorette party. If you’re a guest, you've got it good: Get drunk and bust out your best party look.
The beauty forecast this season? A statement-making glow. Think highlighter, cream bronzer, and gloss — lots and lots of gloss. According to Pinterest, searches for lip gloss are up 459% since last year, and we're betting one shade in particular is about to be the biggest: gold.
Yes, the sunshine makeup trend of last summer has since migrated from the eyes down to the lips, and it's gorgeous on everyone. Ahead, find our favourite golden glosses of the moment.