"It all proved too much for Jackson, who huffed out barefoot, having earlier asked two assistants to help her out of her high-heeled sandals," WWD reports. "Whether the issue was animal welfare, or simply an extreme aversion to rain, was not clear." Paris is known for her support of animal rights causes, and before the show she told the reporter, "I love horses very much. I’m ecstatic," as she posed for photographers at the centre of the enclosure. Whether it was the use of horses in the show, the rainfall that forced guests to shelter under umbrellas, or something else entirely, Paris made a swift and unexpected exit.