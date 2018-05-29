Whatever Paris' verdict, the collection has been met with critical acclaim. Feminine elements including ruffled skirts, floral embroidery, bucolic 'toile de Jouy' prints, and cinched waists were matched by harder, more utilitarian pieces – stomping boots, shirts with ties, stiff-peaked rodeo hats by Stephen Jones – and, of course, the logo motif so favoured by Maria Grazia. With the use of traditional Mexican styles and prints, questions about cultural appropriation must be asked – and they were, by Vogue's Suzy Menkes after the show.