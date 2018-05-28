This Pretty Little Liar Got Married In Ireland

It’s official: Pretty Little Liars alum Sasha Pieterse just got hitched. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actress and longtime beau Hudson Sheaffer said their “I dos” this weekend.
It was a fairytale ceremony, castle and all: the couple tied the knot at Castle Leslie Estate in County Monaghan, Ireland. In the ET interview, Pieterse called the four-star hotel “one of our favourite places,” and notes that it’s a good meeting point for her family, which is mostly based in South Africa. Guests of the destination wedding were invited to take part in a week of festivities.
The couple hasn’t posted any photos of the wedding yet — according to an Instagram story posted by Piesterse’s bestie Jailynn Rubio, who officiated, the ceremony was unplugged. But if you follow Pieterse’s lifestyle blog, Sasha in Good Taste, you can imagine how Instagram-worthy the floral arrangements must have looked. The actress, who appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2017, also hinted that the couple’s first dance might be choreographed by her DTWS partner Gleb Savchenko.
Pieterse and Sheaffer got engaged in 2015, while the actress was still staring as Alison DiLaurentis on PLL. (She’ll be reprising that role in the upcoming spinoff The Perfectionists.) The bride tells ET that Sheaffer is her “biggest supporter.”
Advertisement