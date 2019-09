The first time I ever saw myself in someone else was when I learned about Frida Kahlo as a freshman in college. She had a unibrow like me! She painted like me! She was queer like me! She was a brown, hairy feminist, and I saw parts of me scattered throughout her. I always felt like she was speaking directly to me when she wrote , "I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then I thought there are so many people in the world, there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do." I cried like a baby when I first read that quote. Representation is so important.