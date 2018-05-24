Embracing my Blackness was really hard growing up. My mum is Dominican, but her ancestors are from West Africa. Colonisation manipulated her into hating that part of herself. She is anti-Black, a big Trump supporter. When I was 15, I decided that I was going to celebrate who I am. I went behind my mom's back and cut off five or six inches of my hair, put in blonde highlights, and started rocking this 'fro. I do have empathy for my mum; she just wants me to be accepted. For her, it's about survival. But I do wonder if just one person told my mum she was worthy of being seen in her natural state, would that change her?