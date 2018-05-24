The Beauty Products Latinas Are Loving Right Now

It'd be a disservice to put Latinas in a box. With a rich and storied cultural history that spans the globe, how could you? And when it comes to beauty specifically, Latinas glow with a sense of pride that even the best highlighter couldn't mimic.
"Latina beauty is confidence," Serena Kerrigan, Refinery29 associate producer says. "You feel completely comfortable in the spotlight. Latinas are apasionadas, loving and strong. Our beauty reflects that."
Still, a little extra lipstick and blush never hurt — which is why we asked five Latina influencers to curate their top picks for their skin tone and style, ahead.