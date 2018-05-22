How Camila Mendes Is Challenging Latina Stereotypes On Riverdale

Do you think Veronica has changed representation for Latinas on screen?

"I think the most important thing about Veronica being Latina is that the Lodges are a sophisticated, intelligent, powerful family. You rarely see Latinos associated with those qualities in the media. Usually, it's someone who is underprivileged or uneducated. Obviously there are different walks of life, but you need to show that range [on screen] to give justice to a community and represent them accurately. Latinas are known for being passionate and fierce energy, and I think Veronica has all those qualities. It makes sense for her to be Latina."