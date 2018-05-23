Michelle Obama Posted The Most Relatable Throwback Instagram

We've already made room on our reading lists for Michelle Obama's deeply personal memoir, Becoming. The book, which comes out in November, follows the former first lady from her roots growing up on the South Side of Chicago all the way to the White House.
Recently, Obama shared some photos and memories from the book on Instagram, like a pic of herself as a student at Princeton in the early 1980s. A first-generation college student, she wrote candidly about her experience in unchartered territory.
"I know that being a first-generation college student can be scary, because it was scary for me," she wrote in the caption. "I was Black and from a working-class neighbourhood in Chicago, while Princeton’s student body was generally white and well-to-do. I’d never stood out in a crowd or a classroom because of the colour of my skin before."
Despite the challenges, Obama wrote that she found close friends and a mentor who gave her the confidence to be herself. "My advice to students is to be brave and stay with it."
This is me at Princeton in the early 1980s. I know that being a first-generation college student can be scary, because it was scary for me. I was black and from a working-class neighborhood in Chicago, while Princeton’s student body was generally white and well-to-do. I’d never stood out in a crowd or a classroom because of the color of my skin before. But I found close friends and a mentor who gave me the confidence to be myself. Going to college is hard work, but every day I meet people whose lives have been profoundly changed by education, just as mine was. My advice to students is to be brave and stay with it. Congratulations to the Class of 2018! #ReachHigher
She also posted a childhood photo with her father, Fraser, and her mother, Marian. "Together, in our cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago, my family helped me see the value in our story, in my story, and in the larger story of our country," she wrote.
Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing some photos and memories from my book, BECOMING. My father, Fraser, taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word. My mother, Marian, showed me how to think for myself and to use my voice. Together, in our cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago, my family helped me see the value in our story, in my story, and in the larger story of our country.
Finally, she posted a throwback to the Obamas' 1992 wedding, where Barack apparently had a "nasty head cold." We may not be body language experts, but they look about as in love as a certain other favourite couple of ours. That head cold? "Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night," Obama added in the caption.
You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.
