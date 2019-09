Camilla Is Spilling Royal Family Tea About Meghan Markle

Camilla, of course, was referencing the somewhat chaotic lead-up to the royal event, in which the bride-to-be's father, Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, abruptly backed out of walking his daughter down the aisle, citing health concerns. Prior to the announcement, he came under intense scrutiny for staging paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his trip overseas by exercising, researching British culture, and being fitted for a suit in an outdoor shop (reports have since found the man with the tape measurer was not, in fact, a tailor). Despite the embarrassing global game of "Will He or Won't He," the newlyweds will reportedly visit Markle in the near future.