Camilla Is Spilling Royal Family Tea About Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry's royal wedding has come and gone, but don't put away your porcelain tea sets just yet. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is ready to spill some delicious, piping hot tea (probably of the Earl Grey variety). Grab your hats and BYOCS (bring your own cream and sugar); it's about to get real.
"It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right," People reports she told 5 News in London on Wednesday. "We all wondered whatever would happen next, and then everything went right."
Can you smell that? Mixed in with the notes of bergamot is just a hint of petty — and, honestly, shocking — realness. It's extremely rare for someone in the royal family to make a partisan comment on pretty much anything, let alone familial matters, which are typically kept private. Someone, please pass the petit fours.
Camilla, of course, was referencing the somewhat chaotic lead-up to the royal event, in which the bride-to-be's father, Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, abruptly backed out of walking his daughter down the aisle, citing health concerns. Prior to the announcement, he came under intense scrutiny for staging paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his trip overseas by exercising, researching British culture, and being fitted for a suit in an outdoor shop (reports have since found the man with the tape measurer was not, in fact, a tailor). Despite the embarrassing global game of "Will He or Won't He," the newlyweds will reportedly visit Markle in the near future.
As if that weren't enough drama, Markle's half siblings, Thomas Jr. and Samantha, took every opportunity they could get to smear the former Suits star (Thomas Jr. penned a handwritten note to Price Harry claiming his sister would "make a joke of you and the royal family heritage," while Samantha began shopping around a book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister). Suddenly, our awkward family dinners on Thanksgiving don't seem so horrible.
Thankfully, none of that drama was present on the big day, which Camilla said turned out to be "just perfect."
"It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing," she added. "Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn't have been better. It was a beautiful day."
Keep those cups nearby; I have a feeling this won't be the last goss we'll be hearing.
