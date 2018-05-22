The Best Summer 2018 Bops For Your Party Playlist

Gather round, gather round, because the songs of the summer are finally here. The same way Taio Cruz's "Dynamite" immediately brings me back to being a teenager, and Avicii's "Levels" to my first year of uni, the tracks ahead will soon become synonymous with whatever antics you get yourself into in summer 2018. For most of us, that's hopefully a lot of parties. Rooftop parties, backyard parties, solo dance parties — it doesn't matter the venue, as long as you have the perfect music to get things going.
Finding the right playlist can be tricky, so we've taken the liberty of going through the songs you and your friends can't stop listening to right now and finding the perfect ones to kick off the summer and beyond.
Of course, there's Cardi B and Drake and Kanye, but we've also pulled out some more unexpected but equally catchy choices, like Kacey Musgrave's "High Horse" and, yes, the new song from the yodelling boy.
Ahead, check out all the best songs to keep you dancing this summer 2018.