3 Types Of Gemini You Might Be

Welcome to Gemini season, in which the weather gets warmer, the days get longer, and every other sign in the Zodiac decides to throw shade at the sign of the Twins. If the barrage of Gem-inspired memes populating Twitter haven't tipped you off already, it's important to note that Geminis have a bit of a, er, reputation. Some might call them "volatile," others might go with "unpredictable," and the least charitable among us would probably say "moody," if not "bonkers."