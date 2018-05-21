5 Things I Learned In Black Church

UNCONDITIONAL LOVE: It doesn't matter whether it is a wedding or a funeral — the preacher is going to see it as an opportunity to tell you again what matters, the unconditional love of God, and remind you of what Jesus required of each of us — to love, to be love, to give love, to be kind, and to understand that you are not better than anyone else. We are all the same; all trying to get it together; love your neighbour even those who misuse you. Forgive. You can't have forgiveness if you are not willing to forgive. Love covers the missteps and strengthens your faith as you recall that you are resting on God’s Everlasting Arms and God’s got the whole world in his hands. As such even though we call it black church, the whole world is encompassed by this love. There’s a lot of talking to your neighbour and embracing of strangers, because you never know if you are entertaining angels. As Bishop Curry said, "...There is enough love for all God's children.”