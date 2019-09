The scene finds Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss) and all of the handmaids in Gilead rounded up and taken to Fenway Park where they are to be hanged after the handmaids followed June's lead and declined to stone Ofwarren/Janine (Madeline Brewer). As the rain pours down on them, "This Woman's Work" begins to play while the camera zooms in, getting intimately close to the women to capture their faces, which are covered in brown masks. The music starts as they line up on rain-soaked platforms and nooses are slipped around their necks. It falls into a moment of silence when the boards beneath their feet fall, stopping centimetres away from their deaths. The briefest tinkle of the song plays on as June thinks to herself in a voiceover, "Our Father who art in heaven, what the actual fuck?"