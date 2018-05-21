John Legend Just Explained The Meaning Behind Baby Miles' Name

Like his big sister Luna, Miles Theodore Stephens is named after two musical legends. The first is obviously their father, John Roger Stephens, a.k.a. John Legend (get it? A literal Legend?). The second is a true icon (no offence, John).
On the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, where he'll be performing later tonight, Legend revealed that he and Chrissy Teigen's newborn son was named after jazz master Miles Davis. Luna, for her part, is named after the great Nina Simone.
"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids will have a little bit of musical history," he said. "So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis."
Chrissy Teigen shared a first look at her and Legend's son earlier Sunday on Instagram with the caption: "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"
And if you're wondering about the meaning of "Theodore," Legend has a backstory for that, too. "Chrissy really likes the name Theodore so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," he said. "When he came out and we hung out with hm for a little while we were like, 'He looks like a Miles!'"
Teigen confirmed the birth on Wednesday night with — what else? — a tweet, writing: “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” with a baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis.
Teigen has already shared a number of insights into her experience going through childbirth for a second time, but this marked Legend's first public appearance since becoming a father for the second time. "We're so happy to have him in the family now," he said about the new addition to the trio. "Luna's excited, Chrissy's excited, I'm excited. It's nice to have our little family of four now."
As it turns out, Teigen was watching the broadcast at home, and tweeted a response riffing on the treatment new mothers usually get when stepping out in public for anything other than a diaper run.
The fire tweet read: "wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting.
Legend knows how good he has it, though. When he's not crushing it at the Billboard Awards, Legend apparently spends his time cooking for his wife. "She's not asking for crazy things, but you know, if somebody's pregnant, their body's not allowing them to do all the things that they'd like to do," he explained. "I help with the cooking, I help with whatever else I can help with."
Spoken like a true legend.
