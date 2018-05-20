Meghan Markle's Reception Look Was Full Of Hidden Meanings

Before the world even had a chance to recover from the gorgeousness of Meghan Markle’s first elegant wedding dress, the new Duchess of Sussex stunned in a second reception look that had plenty of meaning and charm.
The second gown, a silky, sleek halter with an open back was designed by British designer Stella McCartney, daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Sir Paul McCartney, who, funny enough, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997. Stella McCartney recently shared the original sketch of the royal gown with WWD, saying that designing it for Markle was one of the most “humbling moments” of her career.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018
“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” said McCartney in a statement. Also proud was McCartney’s father, who took to Instagram to share a photo of Markle in his daughter’s dazzling design.
Besides the royal connection, it’s no surprise that McCartney was one of two female, British designers tapped by the royal bride to create her timeless wedding day looks, as she is a staunch advocate for sustainable fashion and female empowerment, two causes that the socially-conscious Markle supports.
The bride’s “something blue” accessories were both stylish and sentimental. The former came courtesy of her nude mesh Aquazzura shoes that featured soles painted baby blue. But the sweetest complement to her reception look was an eye-catching aquamarine ring. The stunning sparkler was a gift from Harry, and once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana. The ring wasn’t the only family heirloom Markle wore on the big day. She also sported the diamond and opal-encrusted Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, a loan from Queen Elizabeth, down the aisle earlier that day.
Markle debuted the second look as she and new husband Prince Harry departed Windsor Castle for their reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at Frogmore House. After waving goodbye to onlookers the couple drove away in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero bearing a custom license plate that read E190518, their wedding date.
Changing into a second dress on your wedding day might seem a bit excessive, but if your look packs as much meaning as Markle’s did, then it’s definitely worth it.
