So, if you're a man looking for a way to call out other men, it really is as simple as pulling your friend aside and saying, "Hey, this isn't cool," Bunch says. But you have to be very clear. You can't just send a grimacing emoji and hope that your friends take that as a sign of disapproval, like Brian did. Bunch compares it to a coworker making a racist joke at the water cooler. Choosing not to laugh isn't enough. Unless you confront the behaviour head-on, they'll likely keep making racist jokes. So, in the case of sexual assault and harassment, you have to tell your friend, "That's not okay. I won't stand for it. And we can't be friends if you're going to keep doing that."