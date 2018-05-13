We'll break new ground with a fresh and fertile new moon in Taurus on 15th May, which asks us to plant new seeds around what we value in our lives. Then, a few hours later, Uranus leaves Aries behind after seven years of fast (and often fiery) upheaval and enters stable Taurus. This combination is a bit of a head-scratcher, change-seeking Uranus in the sign of the immovable Bull, and no doubt this transition will bring with it earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in both nature and our personal lives. This doesn’t have to be a negative. These dramatic shifts tend to lay new ground for fresh innovation, which is all that Uranus really wants. Somewhere in your life you may have fallen into a rut, even if it means putting up with dissatisfying circumstances for the sake of ease. That comes to an end this week as we all start the six-month test run of Uranus in Taurus. We get a bigger push for change when Mars ends his embattled run through Capricorn and enters freedom-loving Aquarius on 16th May. He’ll nudge you to speak up and act on your sudden impulses as he grinds up against Uranus and Mercury. Trust that you know what you’re doing. This is your chance to build a new foundation from which your life will grow.