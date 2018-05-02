Everything We Know About Ariana Grande's New Album Sweetener

Ariana Grande is coming, whistle-tones and all, and she's coming soon. Her new album Sweetener will drop this summer, she announced on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night. This announcement arrives on the heels of her single "No Tears Left To Cry," her official back-from-hiatus anthem released last month. Grande told Jimmy Fallon that she's actually already started dropping hints about the album — she's also pretty chatty about it, so we'll get more details soon.
Here's what we know about Sweetener so far.
1. There's a song called "R.E.M." on it.
Grande revealed that she — whoops! — accidentally revealed on her Twitter that a song titled "R.E.M." was coming. On April 28, she tweeted the letters upside down, a trick Grande's been using to indicate song titles. (She did the same before the release of "No Tears Left To Cry."
2. The album will likely come out in late August.
Grande told Fallon that she'll be doing something special every 20th day of each month until the album comes out. She added that there are only three of these events before the album arrives. That's May 20 (the event will be the Billboard Music Awards), June 20, and July 20. Ergo, late July or August.
3. She'll be performing at the Billboard Music Awards.
Will she be singing "No Tears Left To Cry"? Maybe. Or, perhaps she'll sing one of her other songs, which include...
4. A track titled "God Is A Woman."
This track seems self-explanatory. It's also, as per Grande herself, her Nonna's favourite song on the album.
5. Also, a track called "Raindrop."
The "Raindrop" track is more of an intro, she says, and it's a cover of a '50s song called "An Angel Cried." Bob Gaudio, the songwriter for The Four Seasons, wrote the song, and Franki Valli and the Four Seasons recorded it.
She used air quotes when she said this, so it's possible these titles are very cryptic. Do with that information what you will.
Watch the full interview with Fallon, below.
