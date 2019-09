The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Debacle Proves That We — & The Media —Haven’t Learned Anything

For our part, we can stop mythologising journalists and trying to ingratiate mainstream reporters into the Left’s ranks. That includes not giving more weight to journalism’s numerous self-congratulations throughout the year and instead holding the industry’s feet to the fire. After all, where do we even start in talking about media’s rampant problems? Newsrooms are overwhelmingly white and male , which in turn affects coverage as well as whose stories get told and how those stories get told . There are additional issues with the pipeline and which beats people are assigned to based on their identities. And then there are the issues of access journalism and the cozy relationships the media has with sources in order to maintain entry to some of these worlds. We need to talk about that fine line.