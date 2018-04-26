Blair does stress, however, that certain methods are key in successful prolonged bean storage: "Of course, air is going to be the most detrimental to the coffee. If you have it sealed, it holds up well, it's de-gasing, it's supposed to do that. But it's not really getting too much of that from the air, unless you have your coffee on the counter with the bag open." She also says that storing your beans in the fridge or freezer is a big no-no: "I don't like to tell people to put their coffee in the fridge, because moisture is something that is affecting the bean at that level. You never want your beans to get wet before you've grinded them."