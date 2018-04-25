Avicii Predicted His Own Death In Documentary

We still don't know exactly what happened to Tim Bergling, known as Avicii, who was found dead in Muscat, Oman last week, but the loss has inspired people to look back at everything he contributed to music, and they've stumbled upon some heartbreaking omens. In a documentary Avicii: True Stories, which appeared on Netflix this month only to be taken down after his death, Bergling apparently said that he would die if he continued playing shows, which is one of the reasons he decided to retire from live performances in 2016.
Specifically, Bergling said health issues like acute pancreatitis were to blame for his step back from the industry, but in the documentary he said the lifestyle of touring would be responsible for his death if he continued.
Advertisement
"When I decided to stop, I expected something completely different," he told his friend Levan Tsikurishvili on camera, according to The Daily Mail. "When I decided to stop, I expected something completely different. I expected support, particularly considering everything I have been through. Everyone knows that I've had anxiety and that I have tried. I did not expect that people would try to pressure me into doing more gigs."
Faced with pushback, he says he had to stand his ground.
"I have told them this: I wont be able to play anymore," he continued. "I have said, like, I'm going to die. I have said it so many times. And so I don't want to hear that I should entertain the thought of doing another gig. "
While his family hasn't provided further details on his death, or commented on how his health issues may have played a role, they did release a statement thanking fans for their support.
"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother," it reads. "We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."
Advertisement