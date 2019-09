Avicii Predicted His Own Death In Documentary

We still don't know exactly what happened to Tim Bergling, known as Avicii, who was found dead in Muscat, Oman last week , but the loss has inspired people to look back at everything he contributed to music, and they've stumbled upon some heartbreaking omens. In a documentary Avicii: True Stories , which appeared on Netflix this month only to be taken down after his death, Bergling apparently said that he would die if he continued playing shows, which is one of the reasons he decided to retire from live performances in 2016.