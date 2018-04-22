More than half of relationships begin with a disappointing sexual experience, a new survey has found.
Some 58% of respondents to a survey by OnePoll and PureRomance said the first time with their S.O. was awkward or terrible.
The survey of 2,000 Americans also found that most people will tolerate four or five disappointing sexual experiences with a new partner before calling things off.
Just 33% of respondents said they'd sever ties with a prospective partner straight away if the first sexual experience wasn't satisfactory.
Just over half of respondents (53%) said they worry about how their body looks before sleeping with someone for the first time. Just under half (48%) said they felt anxious about being able to please a new sexual partner.
Respondents were also polled on what, for them, makes a bad sexual experience. There were some similarities in the responses from men and women, but also some differences.
What makes a bad sexual experience for women, according to the OnePoll and PureRomance survey:
Lack of foreplay
Going too fast
Not reaching orgasm
Dirty sheets
Partner wants woman to go down on them but won’t reciprocate
What makes a bad sexual experience for men, according to the survey:
Not reaching orgasm
Lack of foreplay
Partner wants man to go down on them but won’t reciprocate
Going too fast
Erection difficulty after drinking
Showing admirable optimism, 71% of respondents said they don't believe the first sexual experience with a new partner will go on to define the relationship. So even if the earth doesn't move first time, there's definitely scope to find a rhythm that works for both parties.
