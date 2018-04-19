Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo

Instead of copying the same look on both eyes, makeup artists and influencers have decided to stick it to the beauty rules — opting for mismatched eyeshadow and liner in a bevy of bold shades. Call it a non-committal way to pull off two of your favourite hues or a statement against the rigidity of makeup techniques — either way, there's no denying these looks will turn heads. Ahead, check out six of our favourite two-toned eye looks.