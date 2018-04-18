Why Texas' Botched Maternal Mortality Rate Matters To All Women

Despite what we know about these general trends, having a detailed and accurate accounting of the problem is crucial for the health of all people who plan to have kids. Maternal mortality is complex, and caused by many different factors, from access to care, racial discrimination, or underlying health issues (like high blood pressure) that can be exacerbated by pregnancy, just to name a few. In some places, the largest driver may be a lack of access to prenatal care, or it could be holes in doctors’ training that affect their abilities to identify women who are at risk. In others, it could be both these things, as well as a number of other factors.