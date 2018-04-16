Kanye West Returns To Twitter To Share A Sweet Story About Lamar Odom

"Famous" rapper Kanye West has always shared thoughtful tidbits on social media. His tweets range from declaring that fur pillows are actually hard to sleep on to sharing the pitfalls of dating models. (He had to learn to like small dogs.) Alas, Kim Kardashian's husband tragically took a break from both Twitter and Instagram in May of 2017, without explaining his social silence to his fans. Recently, however, the Life of Pablo mogul came back to Twitter, and his first personal reveal on his newly-activated profile is all about his bromance with Lamar Odom.
On Sunday 15th April West took to the social media platform to share a sweet story about him and former NBA star Odom, who was West's one-time brother-in-law when Odom was married to now new-mum Khloé Kardashian.
Advertisement
In October of 2015, Odom suffered a drug overdose which led to a series of medical complications. Though he was estranged from his ex Kardashian at the time, she and her family rallied around the athlete during his time of need. Apparently, West used his own music to help Odom through his difficult situation.
West shared on Twitter:
"my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo. I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together."
my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018
Why West chose this particular moment to share his Odom story, it's unclear — maybe he just wanted to put good vibes out in the world via his newly-activated Twitter account.
He also took the time to tweet some more philosophical thoughts on life, which honestly seem a little more on-brand for the rapper. (He's actually writing a philosophy book called Break the Simulation, per a recent interview with interior designer Axel Vervoordt.)
"Often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends," West also shared on Twitter Sunday.
Welcome back to the Twittersphere, West. We are truly lucky to have you.
Advertisement