Beyoncé could have brought anyone out as her special guests for her highly-anticipated performance last night at Coachella — dead or alive — but she opted for a reunion of our favourite aughts girl group. And guess what? Everyone in the fields knew well before the 11:05 p.m. headline performance. Okay fine, even the Beyhive was left in the dark about who she'd pick to join her onstage, but it's almost like the masses had a feeling it would happen, because the beauty trends that dominated the fields yesterday were exactly what we all sported the first time we heard Destiny's Child's Survivor album back in 2001.
Double buns and braids were, by far, the most popular hairstyles worn this weekend, followed closely by pigtails and air-dried curls and waves. No real shock here: The Sephora tent was turning out free space buns all weekend. The early aughts were well-represented at the Snoop Dogg DJ-ed Levi's party on Saturday afternoon, too, with Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin both sporting scrunchies. Naturally, we spotted a ton of colour-spiked plaits and locs, plus watercolour shades of pink, purple, and blue misted into waves and curls.
The dominant trend was clear in makeup, too. From dense crystals to fine glitter and chrome pigment, a swipe of highlighter in a bold, metallic finish was on the cheeks of what seemed like everyone. Vibrant lip colour in shades of orange, peach, and classic were popular, too, but for the most part, it was a more subdued year for makeup.
