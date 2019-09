Cal Poly's Black Student Union released a statement following the recent controversy, saying the university is simply not doing enough to get at the root cause of why these incidents keep happening. "As a Predominantly White Institution with an overwhelming representation of those in the top 10% of the income bracket, Cal Poly has shown time and time again that it does not hold itself, its Greek Organizations, or its students accountable for their actions," the statement reads. "With the lack of support for survivors of sexual assault, the continually low numbers of students, faculty, and staff of color, and the continual excusing of the behavior of Greek organizations, the Cal Poly Black Student Union and its allies incite the university to take a hard stance against these acts that go against the Diversity and Inclusivity statements the University is meant to hold itself and its constituents to."