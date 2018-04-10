Celebs Are Already Wearing This Summery Makeup Trend

Remember the days when spring actually felt like... spring? You weren't still wearing your faux fur. You didn't have to pile on three different layers just to get to work. You suffered from the heightened pollen count, instead of a cold-weather sinus infection. Okay, fine, maybe us New Yorkers are just feeling jealous of already-warm locations — but c'mon, East Coast, it's April!
There's no telling when the seasons will finally click in all parts of the country, but Hollywood's got the right idea by skipping this unseasonable spring and evoking summer with makeup. Behold: Orange lipstick is trending in a major way.
The summery shade is usually reserved for sundress season, but stars like Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, and Justine Skye have all brought it out early. Of course, that's not to say that you have to stick with a textbook shade of orange — the terracottas and tangerines ahead are also fair game, and look great on all skin tones.
Click ahead to see how celebs are wearing orange right now.