Cardi B's Debut Album Is Full Of Lyrical Gems

Cardi B is great at iconic lyrics — see: "I make money moves" or just "money moves." To this day, it's still a favourite Instagram caption. Her debut album Invasion of Privacy dropped Friday, gifting us another 10 songs of what is now Cardi's brand: unapologetic celebration of self, money, and confidence. That also means there 10 more songs of great lyrics.
This is Cardi's first studio album, a follow-up to the two mixtapes she released in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Last summer's hit "Bodak Yellow" is on the album, as well as her follow-up singles "Bartier Cardi" and "Be Careful." The remaining 10 songs investigate Cardi's current status as an A-list celebrity. She raps about the bizarre, bewildering effects of sudden fame. In "Ring," she raps about the lengths she'd go to for a romantic partner. In "Thru Your Phone," she sings! All the while, she is essential Cardi — authentic, irreverent, and very, very, funny.
Ahead, the most iconic lyrics from Cardi B's new album.