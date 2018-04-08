Astrology is simply the tool we use to track the chaos — and, when we can, make sense of it. So this week, when you’re experiencing your special blend of beautiful madness, just remember that all you have to do is show up and do your best, whatever that may be. Embrace the highs as well as the lows and know that they’re moulding you into the best version of yourself. If you need to tap out because Mars, Saturn, and Pluto are crushing your soul, do that. If you want to go full tilt with those feelings of lust, courtesy of Venus and Mars, do that. If you need to find a place to pray because Jupiter and Neptune are calling on you to find your faith, that’s allowed, too. Get it?