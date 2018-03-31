Cardi B "Be Careful"
The first question Cardi's new single answers is every question that people shot her way after that whole Offset cheating scandal. If you thought he got off scott free, here's some assurances that he probably did not. Oh, and that Cardi isn't here to put up with shitty relationship behaviour. The second question it answers is the one about if "Bodak Yellow" was a one-off, or a one hit wonder: no, she's got a lot more bops in her. The stripped down nature of this song is in service to her clever lyrics but don't let that fool you. It's a jam.
The Weeknd "Privilege"
So The Weeknd dropped a (not so) surprise EP this week, ahead of his numerous headlining festival slots for spring and summer. As much as I enjoyed this last album, in all it's pop radio format friendly glory, this is a return to those earlier, darker days. The lyrics dip into his various breakups, seemingly, while the music is what makes it more like his early days; it's much more sparse and less driven by beats than by drones. This is the guy who lives his life after midnight, in the darkest corners of the world.
Kate Nash "Drink About You"
Kate's new album is out today and I recommend giving all of it a listen, especially if you like girl groups and garage rock. This track is a particular favourite for me, because I'm sick and tired of being in hot and cold relationships where the dude makes me feel like I'm crazy. I think I'm gonna stay in a relationship with wine instead, it's more rewarding.
Maggie Rose "It's You"
If country music has been looking for its Adele, Maggie Rose is here to answer the call. Everything about this tells me she likes it old school, from the live recording in the round with her singes and band to the choice of instruments here to the way the first verse and chorus stay sparse to let her voice take the lead. This kind of stripped down track isn't made to be played on any radio after 1962. Retro, soulful, feminine: she's ready to bring you all of it.
