Kim Kardashian's Latest Makeup Launch Has A Sweet Backstory

"This is my calendar from 2008 that I still have," Dedivanovic captioned the photo of a marked planner page. "10 years ago, on April 5th, 2008 I met [Kim] on a cover shoot. I almost didn’t take the job because I had to work at Fox that afternoon where I did makeup for the anchors on the weekends for extra $. At this point I had been a makeup artist for 8 years in NYC, honing my craft, building my portfolio and paying my dues. Retail, weddings, editorial, TV, personal clients, assisting. I began working with some singers and actresses around this time & then I met Kim and began to work with her often."