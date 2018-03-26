Kim Kardashian's Latest Makeup Launch Has A Sweet Backstory

Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic have teamed up for video tutorials, reality TV shows, photo shoots, and their fair share of selfies over the past 10 years. Now, the pair is set to collaborate on one of KKW Beauty's most exciting launches yet. The celebrity makeup artist and his longtime client first hinted at the KKW Beauty x Mario Dedivanovic back in January, but Dedivanovic announced yesterday that the collection will finally drop on April 5. And that launch date wasn't picked out of a hat: As the beauty pro shared on Instagram, it's actually 10 years to the day that the two first met.
Advertisement
"This is my calendar from 2008 that I still have," Dedivanovic captioned the photo of a marked planner page. "10 years ago, on April 5th, 2008 I met [Kim] on a cover shoot. I almost didn’t take the job because I had to work at Fox that afternoon where I did makeup for the anchors on the weekends for extra $. At this point I had been a makeup artist for 8 years in NYC, honing my craft, building my portfolio and paying my dues. Retail, weddings, editorial, TV, personal clients, assisting. I began working with some singers and actresses around this time & then I met Kim and began to work with her often."
He went on to share that his agent strongly suggested that he stop working with Kim, as reality stars had a bad rap. But Dedivanovic went with his instinct, and continued the working relationship. "When I parted ways with my agency, one of the last things they said to me was 'good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her,'" he wrote. Take a guess on who had the last laugh.
While no official product list has been released yet, Dedivanovic posted a promotional video that included swatches from a 10-pan eyeshadow palette with plenty of the neutral shades that KKW loves, along with golds, a cranberry, and a vivid indigo called Libra which she wears in the video. We also spotted two lip glosses and a lipstick... and who knows what else? The sky
blue eyeshadow is the limit for this dynamic duo.
Advertisement