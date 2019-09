Is Jack White Trolling Us With His New Album, Or Giving A Music History Lesson?

White lets things get bizarre on the album's last four tracks. First, he drops a spoken word poem, "Ezmerelda Steals the Show," that sounds like it's backed by a tiny bit of the melody to R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts." Then, he goes into to what could loosely be described as a space jam with auto-tuned vocals for "Get in the Mind Shaft." From there we get a traditional country song paired with an unusually open and loudly mic'ed bass drum beat called "What's Done is Done" that is about buying a gun because there is no integrity left in the world. Finally, White gives us "Humoresque," a lullaby sung slightly off-key, and says goodnight. It may be the oddest sequence of tracks to close an album in the history of music, but I may only think that because I live in a playlisted world of algorithms where songs bear some relationship to each other as they play out.