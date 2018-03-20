This is my friend Anthony Stephan House. He was killed by the first bomb on March 2. A beautiful soul whose life was ended too soon. Photos provided by & credited to his brother brother, Norrell Waynewood (wearing yellow shirt in last pic). #AustinBombings pic.twitter.com/98BfILuAe9— ❄️Space Force Captain Tiffany❄️ (@tiffanyclay) March 14, 2018
Draylen Mason was the 17 year old musician who was tragically killed this week from a package bomb on his doorstep in Austin, TX.— Black Lives Matter (@usblm) March 14, 2018
Rest in Power Draylen. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Scx03jvhSV
Our graveyards are filled with unrealized potential. This violence and hate must stop. Say his name #DraylenMason We will not forget you. It’s time to protect our communities from hate. #BlackLivesMatter— Black Lives Matter (@usblm) March 14, 2018
This is the 17 yr old boy who got killed in yesterday's package bomb explosion in Austin. His name is Draylen Mason.— Cats and Chocolates (@CatsChocolates) March 13, 2018
My daughter recently shared the stage with him during a concert.
My heart is so very heavy. May he rest in love ? pic.twitter.com/Y51QDj40r7
My heart goes out to Draylen Mason’s family. Yesterday, we lost a bright young man. At 17, he attended East Austin College Prep & had a budding musical career as a bassist. Draylen's grandparents Dr. Norman & LaVonne Mason have contributed so much & we owe them our love & support pic.twitter.com/vAWWu3Vzb1— Senator Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) March 13, 2018
This is our family friend Esperanza Hope Herrera who was the victim of the 2nd package bomb that day. 75 years old,taking care of her 90 year old mother. Fighting for her life. Shattered face, broken shoulders, possibly leg amputation and both hands. Our condolences. pic.twitter.com/EiRq3rLLir— HolyGoods&Co. (@HolyGoodsCo) March 14, 2018
Neighbors say family doesn’t want to return home after a suspicious package explodeded sending Esperanza Herrera to the hospital last Monday. The neighbor says the 75-year-old victim is recovering and ok. @KENS5 @KVUE pic.twitter.com/wEKjCj0yPH— Adi Guajardo (@KENS5Adi) March 19, 2018