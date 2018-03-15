Rihanna Speaks Out Against Snapchat Ad Joking About Domestic Abuse

"I'm just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I'd love to call it ignorance, but it ain't that dumb! [Snapchat] spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!" Rihanna wrote. She shared the statement on her Instagram story. "This isn't about my personal feelings," she explained, "cause I don't have much of them...but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet... you let us know! Shame on you." (See the full statement, below.)