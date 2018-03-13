Kim Kardashian West Still Cries When Anyone Brings Up Her Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian West may love being a mom, but please don't ask her about her painful pregnancies with North and Saint unless you want to see her burst into tears.
The mother of three, who's been open about her past pregnancy complications, recently detailed just how awful having placenta accreta to Elle magazine.
"After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck," she explained. "That's what women usually die from in childbirth — you haemorrhage and bleed to death and they can't stop it. To get it out — it's so disgusting — the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful."
Kris Jenner added that even the slightest mention of the "traumatic" experiences — yes, this happened to her following both North and Saint's births — can cause Kardashian West to break down.
It was because of this condition, as well as her experience with preeclampsia, that Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye, decided to hire a surrogate to carry their third child, Chicago. Still, part of her yearned she could have been the on the delivery table when baby Chi was born in January.
"I hated being pregnant," Kardashian West told Elle. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."
When asked if she'd go through the experience again to welcome a fourth child into her family, Kardashian West pumped the brakes.
"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way...I don't think I could handle more than [four]," she said. "My time is spread really thin."
Uh, yeah. If she's not filming on the set of Keeping Up With The Kardashians or changing nappies, she's busy coming up with new ideas for her makeup line, posting on her app, or working on her new Facebook series. On top of that, she still somehow finds a way to spend meaningful time with her family and work up a sweat in the gym. Have the Kardashians invented a way to be in four places at once? It seems like the most logical option at this point.
It's great to see Kardashian West continue to evolve and grow. Her pregnancies were tough, but as a result she came out stronger. Her determination and devotion to self-care serves as an inspiration for women everywhere who may be struggling with complicated pregnancies to take life one day at a time.
