Lily Allen is one of my all-time favourite artists. I love her pop songs, I love her unfiltered shares, I loved when she used to cry on MySpace back in the day, I love it all. I am so excited to hear she's got a new album coming out (8th June; mark your calendars). Let's read the tea leaves of what's coming up: Allen says she's going to be brutally honest on this one. Apparently, Sheezus, which was rather disappointing, suffered from a lot of meddling by record labels and pressure to do things like not talk about being a mum. So one of the first songs, "Three," above, that she drops from the new album is written from the point of view of her 3-year-old. That's a classic Lily Allen "fuck your rules" move. She also worked with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) on the last one, which is what you do when you want a big hit. For this album, she's back on the Mark Ronson wagon, and she hasn't worked with him since her debut album. In fact, he did "Littlest Things," which is one of her more intimate and lovely tracks. If that's what is in store, sign me up.