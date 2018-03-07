Google Is Celebrating International Women's Day With 12 Powerful Doodles

In 2017, Google's International Women's Day Doodle honoured 13 women throughout history who paved the way for others. For 2018, Google took a different, though equally powerful, approach: The search engine asked 12 artists from 12 different countries to offer reflections on their experiences as women.
"This year, we wanted to bring forward unheard stories and voices, and to celebrate women's collective experiences with all of their commonalities and differences," Perla Campos, a product marketing manager on the Google Doodle team told Refinery29. "We want to shine a light on the important and far reaching impact of everyday women."
The 12 female artists, who hail from Japan to Pakistan, each took a different approach: Some Doodles are abstract, fictional tales, while others tell personal family stories. Click through to see each of the Doodles and learn more about the women who created them.