Why Don't More Celebrities Praise Their Nannies Like Jessica Alba?

"I'd like to introduce y'all to a very special person. My sweet @nannyconnie," she began. "Nearly 10 years ago she came into my life and showed me the ropes with my newborn baby Honor -even though it was only for 3 weeks, as a new mom, it set the stage for me to take on the biggest, most important thing that had ever happened to me. She taught me how to bathe, breast feed and soothe my new baby. And taught me about the importance of taking care of myself and gave me the space to have all the feels and not feel so alone."