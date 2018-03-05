These Hair Accessories Saved The Oscars Red Carpet From Beauty Boredom

The Academy Awards might be the entertainment industry's biggest, most important night of the year, but the red carpet doesn't always lend itself to particularly adventurous beauty moments. Classic Hollywood glitz and glamour is one thing; out-there hair and makeup is another, and with so many meaningful cultural shifts and weighty topics to focus on this year, playing it safe has never been... safer.
But because it's not an Oscars ceremony without at least some beauty inspiration to fuel our next hair appointments, a handful of stars opted for luxe, statement-making, and, in some cases, fresh-from-the-garden accessories to top off their award-winning looks. Ahead, the eye-catching hair accessories that made the 90th Annual Academy Awards worth watching, if only up to the part toward the end of the show where Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish get to present an award together. (That's the best part.)