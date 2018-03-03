A London Bar Is Selling A £100 Cocktail & This Is What You Get For Your Money

Not all cocktails are created equal. A pitcher of Long Island Iced Tea at your local Wetherspoon's is a bit different from a Kir Royale at a fancy hotel or a classic brunch Mimosa when you're on holiday in the US. But one London bar has really raised the cocktail stakes by introducing an impossibly luxurious concoction that costs £100. Yes, one hundred pounds.
It's called "The George VI" and it's available at The Bletchley, a cocktail bar in London's upmarket Chelsea district whose decor is inspired by Bletchley Park, top-secret home of World War II Codebreakers like Alan Turing.
Advertisement
According to Business Insider, the cocktail is made using Monkey 47 gin, Lanique rose vodka and Chambord raspberry liqueur, mixed with fresh lemon juice and bitter lemon, plus infusions of hibiscus tea, berries, lemon and orange peel.
It's then topped with mascarpone foam, gold chocolates, edible diamonds, caramel, plus gold leaves and sprinkles of gold.
If you order a George VI, you also get a sparkling wine bomb made with English garden jelly and a garnish of French toasts, Polish pancakes, chocolates, and lollipops. Together, the two cocktails are so complicated to make, you can expect to wait 30-40 minutes after ordering to start sipping.
"It’s easy to create a cocktail for £100 while using premium spirits, but we wanted to focus on customer experience," the bar's general manager Roland Mandoki told Business Insider. "It’s going to be customised because we’re going to come to the people so everything is going to be made in front of them."
Let's be honest, this cocktail sounds absolutely incredible. But personally, I'd feel pretty nervous about ordering one - what if you jolted the glass and spilled, like, £15 of it? The George VI is definitely a drink for people with deep pockets and very steady hands.
Read These Stories Next
Advertisement