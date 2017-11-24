These Cocktails Will Instantly Upgrade Your Party

We've all attended zillions of parties throughout our lives, from birthdays to New Year's Eve via that shindig for your girlfriend who just split up with her awful boyfriend. Think back to the best – the ones where you had the most fun, that really stick in your mind – and I suspect you'll find the thread running through all of them is that they were luxe but not too serious; an upgrade on your day-to-day. You left feeling enriched as opposed to, you know, bored to tears. And besides the guest list – equal boys to girls; some people who know each other but lots who don’t – one of the most important ice-breakers and party-starters is the drinks you serve. Get that right and you're halfway up the mountain.