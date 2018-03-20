Whenever I have a bad day, I click over to YouTube to watch Diana Ross' rain-drenched 1983 performance in Central Park. There's something about her in that glamorous jumpsuit, the massive crowd of devoted fans, and hair soaking wet, but still fabulous. In fact, the diva's hair has mirrored her talent throughout her entire career — always big, always bold.
Lately, stars like Rihanna, Yara Shahidi, SZA, and more are channeling The Boss by opting for the most voluminous, 'fro-tastic curls possible — and can you blame them? Diana Ross embodies glamour, from head-to-toe. If we can embody at least an ounce of it, then we'd be lucky. See some of the best Diana-inspired 'dos ahead.