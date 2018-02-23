Ever since it emerged that J.K Rowling had been writing crime fiction under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith in 2013, the author's fans have been able to immerse themselves in a series worlds away from the Harry Potter books.
The much-loved Cormoran Strike series has been adapted by the BBC and the third instalment, "Career of Evil", is about to air on BBC One, with the first of the two parts airing this Sunday 25th February. It is based on Rowling/Gailbraith's 2015 book of the same name, which was a Sunday Times bestseller.
In the first two parts of the detective series, "The Cuckoo’s Calling" and "The Silkworm", which both aired in 2017, viewers were introduced to misanthropic private detective Cormoran Strike (played by Tom Burke) and his new assistant Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger).
Operating from a dingy office on in London’s Denmark Street, the pair attempt to solves brutal murders. Strike, a war veteran with both physical and psychological wounds, has a well of knowledge and a background as an trained investigator to draw on to help them solve the intricate cases.
Meanwhile, Ellacott, who began working for Strike as his temporary secretary, becomes increasingly involved in her boss's caseload and gradually realises her own talents. We won't give away the plot of "Career of Evil", but let's just say it involves a dismembered leg and some disputes.
Rowling is listed as one of the show's executive producers and the script was written by Tom Edge, who also wrote "The Silkworm". The BBC created it in partnership with Brontë Film and TV, which also produced "The Casual Vacancy", a three-part serial based on Rowling's 2012 novel which aired in 2015.
Don't worry if you missed the previous episodes and want to catch them before Sunday, they're available on BBC iPlayer.
Don't worry if you missed the previous episodes and want to catch them before Sunday, they're available on BBC iPlayer.
The first of the two-part "Strike: Career of Evil" airs on Sunday 25th February at 9pm on BBC One.
