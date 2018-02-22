Teenagers Are The Reason The Republican Party Should Be Terrified

So yes, we shouldn’t count on teenagers to save us. It isn’t their job, and the circumstances that have led them to be in this position are utterly horrific and senseless. But here’s what Republicans — and quite frankly, many adults in general — seem to be missing: These teenagers don’t stay young forever. Today’s middle school and high school students are tomorrow’s young adults. And becoming tomorrow’s young adults means becoming tomorrow’s voters. These teenagers understand that in anywhere from a few months to a few years, they can head to the polls and directly tell the Republicans who’ve put their lives in jeopardy to go to hell. That’s empowering to know, and one thing we can do as adults is make sure young people are fully equipped to take advantage of that power when it comes.