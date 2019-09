Teenagers Are The Reason The Republican Party Should Be Terrified

For this generation of teenagers, it’s the election of Donald Trump. As I pointed out on Twitter, no one has talked about how truly demoralising and traumatising the election was for people under 18 who didn’t have an option to vote. It’s also been hard for parents who’ve had to explain to their children — particularly their teenage children who are fully cognizant of this era — why so many older people let the country down. Plenty of adults have talked about how the election opened their eyes, but could you imagine making all of those realisations at age 13 or 15 or 17? That’s a difficult world to come into. But if you think back to your own adolescence, it was a critical time when you saw that you could change the way things were.