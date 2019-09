Hailey Baldwin Now Looks Exactly Like This '80s Hair Icon

And yet, the trickery doesn't take away from the fact that this edgy new look still tops our inspiration lists. So if you want to cop the cut, Yepez told Refinery29 exactly how she styled it: "After I prepped it with Kérastase Force Architecte, I blowdried the hair to make it lay flat and then I used a flat iron to create a bit of wave. Then, I used Kérastase VIP Volume in Powder all over to give it some texture and Crème Magistrale on the ends."