Hailey Baldwin Now Looks Exactly Like This '80s Hair Icon

Two years ago, everyone from Taylor Swift to Emma Stone to Zendaya got haircuts inspired by Debbie Harry, the singer and punk icon of the '80s. And now, it seems as though Hailey Baldwin is trying her own rendition of the blunt cut and choppy fringe while spending time in London for fashion week. But this retro throwback isn't entirely what it seems.
Before Baldwin debuted her mid-length, platinum ends and face-framing fringe at the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair, the 21-year-old was rocking a relaxed bob that just barely hit above her shoulders. Then instantly, her entire look transformed. How? According to Jennifer Yepez, Kérastase's celebrity stylist who worked with Baldwin that night, you can credit her overnight evolution to a really good wig.
Advertisement
Of course, it wouldn't be the first — or last — time a celebrity has dabbled with a faux cut. Kim Kardashian West, Shay Mitchell, and Lucy Hale have faked fans out before with a clip-in fringe and platinum ends. (For the record, Baldwin's wig was dyed by colourist at Sally Hershberger Salon Aura Friedman.)
And yet, the trickery doesn't take away from the fact that this edgy new look still tops our inspiration lists. So if you want to cop the cut, Yepez told Refinery29 exactly how she styled it: "After I prepped it with Kérastase Force Architecte, I blowdried the hair to make it lay flat and then I used a flat iron to create a bit of wave. Then, I used Kérastase VIP Volume in Powder all over to give it some texture and Crème Magistrale on the ends."
In the meantime, Baldwin's hair will likely go back to normal. Not that this means we won't keep holding out for a full '80s revival...
Advertisement