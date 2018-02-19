Women Are Not Happy About Article Criticising 'Sexy' Yoga Gear

Natalie Gil
Illustration: Mary Galloway
Yogis are not happy with The New York Times after it published a controversial opinion piece on Sunday attacking one of the key tenets of their attire: yoga pants.
In the hotly debated article, "Why Yoga Pants Are Bad for Women", writer Honor Jones says women only wear yoga pants "because they're sexy" and calls on people to ditch them in favour of sweatpants while exercising.
In the now-viral piece, Jones decries the omnipresence of skintight workout leggings, claiming you can't go to an exercise class without coming across women wearing them. "What is it about yoga in particular that seems to require this? Are practitioners really worried that a normal-width pant leg is going to throttle them mid-lotus pose?" she asks.
Then comes the kicker that got people really riled up: "We aren’t wearing these workout clothes because they’re cooler or more comfortable. (You think the selling point of Lululemon’s Reveal Tight Precision pants is really the way their moth-eaten design provides a 'much-needed dose of airflow'?) We’re wearing them because they’re sexy," Jones claims.
"We felt we had to look hot on dates — a given. We felt we had to look hot at the office — problematic. But now we’ve internalised the idea that we have to look hot at the gym? Give me a break," she continues.
"The gym is one of the few places where we’re supposed to be able to focus on how our bodies feel, not just on how they look. We need to remember that. Sweatpants can help," she adds, citing their benefits as the fact they provide more "breathing room" and that they take the pressure off looking good.
Jones also rails against the "whole booming industry around women’s exercise", including the rise of studio classes, which she claims has turned expensive leggings into "more [of a] necessity than extravagance". "We may be able to conquer the world wearing spandex. But wouldn’t it be easier to do so in pants that don’t threaten to show every dimple and roll in every woman over 30?" she ponders.
Unsurprisingly, her polarising argument got people talking on on social media. Many have swooped in to defend form-fitting workout wear as more practical and hygienic than sweatpants.
Others criticised Jones' argument as anti-feminist.
Others criticised The New York Times for stirring up needless controversy.
Some people even posted photos of themselves in yoga pants directed at the author. How long until the inevitable hashtag campaign begins?
A demonstration could also be on the cards.
