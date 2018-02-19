Remember sweatpants? Women used to wear them, not so long ago. https://t.co/FnOAYdUpLe pic.twitter.com/LBiKxwdJsd— NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) February 17, 2018
As someone who has practiced yoga for years, it’s unbelievable that you think we wear yoga pants because they’re “sexy?!” We wear them because they allow us to maneuver in ways other clothing doesn’t. Alternatively, seeing if you aren’t in the proper position is just as important https://t.co/cy70QBWnrF— kimmie caruba (@kimmiecaruba) February 18, 2018
And those sweat pants you are talking about are not made from moisture wicking fabric so they are not a good idea for working out!— EC2012 (@SidneySD2012) February 18, 2018
1. Yoga is really hard to do in sweatpants bc the loose fabric moves around and can actually injure you if you’re in a pose and your pants slip.— Selena Larson (@selenalarson) February 18, 2018
2. ??? to this whole thing in general https://t.co/J5WsNTlgSt
I wear yoga pants not because of how I look. I wear yoga pants because I am a yogi and an athlete and they are performance gear that allow me to do athletic things with my body that make me physically, spiritually and mentally healthy and strong. https://t.co/mEIji1keY2— katie rosman (@katierosman) February 19, 2018
Okay @nytimes. 1) I am sure you had your pick of thoughtful opinion pieces for this Sunday’s edition...and this was your choice? 2) Women writing op-eds about other women’s sartorial choices is bad for women 3) You can have my yoga pants when you pry them from my cold dead booty https://t.co/8RU9l8iVde— Candice Adams (@TheCandiceAdams) February 18, 2018
I always thought smoking, not sleeping enough and patriarchy are bad for women. Turns out I was wrong. It's yoga pants. https://t.co/APb8Uqs9Lc— Eva Horn (@habichthorn) February 18, 2018
“It’s not good manners for women to tell other women how to dress” and yet Honor uses another several hundred words to do just that in this piece. Is this really making or breaking women’s success? If so, then look within at that problem. This is a waste of space. https://t.co/zjhkFFQ2IE— Annie Heckenberger (@anniemal) February 18, 2018
why [throws a dart at a dartboard from 2011] yoga pants are [spins the adjective wheel] bad for [pulls a name from the Oppressed Groups hat] women https://t.co/t2WAPJ4t2R— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) February 18, 2018
Anyway, I’m like Honor Jones’s worse lady nightmare (bonus, Alabama) pic.twitter.com/9so2XKINiG— Celia (@_celia_marie_) February 18, 2018
Hey Honor Jones, I'm good. #YogaPants #womenover30 @nytopinion pic.twitter.com/npuTdwFvvD— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 18, 2018
Hey @nytopinion here's my giant size 22 fat ass in "yoga pants" (and an @Abercrombie shirt because we know how much they love fat people) not in a gym. I'm also over 30. Fuck you "Honor Jones". pic.twitter.com/iUnFwXaMxq— Fat Anarchy (@fat_anarchy) February 18, 2018
I think we should march on the Times in our yoga pants. https://t.co/I2hP2Tfq2e— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) February 19, 2018