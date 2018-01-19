Mentioning This Workout On Your Dating Profile Could Help You Find Love

If you're single (and sensible), you've probably read most of the science-backed tips for creating a successful online dating profile. Use a smiley photo (but go easy on the selfies), be humble (but not self-effacing), and don't forget to mention what you're looking for in a partner. It's a jungle out there and it pays to keep your profile in optimum condition.
So singletons will be pleased to know that there's a new tip for finding love in 2018. Emphasising how fit and healthy you are – particularly if you're into Pilates – could significantly increase your chances of finding The One, according to online dating service Zoosk, which surveyed over 7,000 of its members and analysed data from over 1.2 million profiles.
Around two-thirds (65%) of online daters considered regular exercise to be important in a potential partner, with Pilates considered by far the "sexiest" workout. Mentioning Pilates in your profile results in a staggering 160% more inbound messages, the research found.
But if Pilates isn't your bag, have no fear because similar workouts requiring a mixture of strength and flexibility weren't far behind, with kickboxing (139%), Zumba (130%) and yoga (118%) also considered particularly attractive. It almost makes all those 7am classes seem worth it.
Simply mentioning the words "staying active" in your profile can result in up to 81% more inbound messages than average, but most people still claimed they were honest about how much of a gym bunny they were in their profile. Just 5% said they lied about how much they like or don't like exercise to impress a match.
More than half of those surveyed even said wearing workout clothes on a date was not only acceptable but a turn-on (it's unclear whether they meant pre- or post-workout). Sixty-nine percent said they found workout gear attractive and wouldn't judge someone for wearing it on a date, with men particularly keen (75%) compared to women (59%). Yoga pants are what really get people hot under the collar, with 46% of men and 18% of women finding them attractive.
You'll be pleased to hear that talking about fitness isn't quite as popular as mentioning guacamole in your dating profile, however. Research by the app last year found that name-dropping the dip can lead to 144% more messages. All of which suggests that millennials really are the #wellness generation – even when it comes to love.
