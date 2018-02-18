Avocados Proposals Are Real & For The Right Person, A Dream Come True

There's no debating millennials' love for a good avocado. The green goddess has taken over toasts, salads, and smoothies — and now, avocados are infiltrating wedding proposals.
The Instagram account Food Deco posted a photo of an engagement ring perched inside an avocado half just before Valentine's Day. "Tag someone who should propose like this," the caption read. Based on the comments, some avo-lovers would be thrilled to be on the receiving end of an avocado proposal. "Nothing would make me happier than someone putting a ring in an avocado and proposing to me!" one person commented.
On the other hand, commenters less keen on the idea pointed out that the ring would be slimy after sitting in a real avocado, which raises the question: Are people really proposing with avocados?
Advertisement
At least a few people have shared their food-inspired proposals on Instagram.
Taylor Selby posted a photo of her fiance's makeshift avocado ring box back in 2016, writing: "I couldn't help but share the BEST & most creative proposal/best day of my life in honour of 6 months until we say I do!!!!"
Selby's Instagram account says she's an "avocado lover & smoothie bowl addict," which explains why her beau was inspired to incorporate the food stable into his proposal.
Sticking a ring in an avocado may seem like a cheap approach to popping the question, but there are ways to crank it up a notch. The website Custom Avocados, for example, will print anything you want on the skin of an avocado. "The graphics are applied externally to the avocado, so it won't affect its taste," according to the site. And don't worry: They're real, edible avocados. "Just a bit more awesome," the website says.
A testimonial on the site reveals that the company has, in fact, printed wedding proposals before. San Francisco native Christina wrote: "I wanted something unique to help propose to my girlfriend, but couldn't find the right thing... until I heard about customavocados.com! I had personalized messages printed on avocados, leading her to the final one asking her to marry me."
Afterwards, the betrothed couple had a tasty snack. And, honestly, what's better than eating one of your favorite foods to celebrate your love?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement