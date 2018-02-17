Story from Music

This Destiny's Child Anniversary Will Probably Make You Feel Old

Nick Levine
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Beyoncé, can you handle this? Because - brace yourself - the first Destiny's Child album was released 20 years ago today.
The album, simply titled Destiny's Child, was one of two released by the original, four-member incarnation of the iconic pop-R&B group. Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland were joined on vocals by LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett, both of whom would exit Destiny's Child in 2000.
Looking back, it's interesting to note that the Destiny's Child album wasn't a massive hit. It climbed no higher than number 45 on the UK charts and number 67 in the US, though it did provide a solid foundation for the epic success of follow-up albums The Writing's on the Wall, Survivor and Destiny Fulfilled.
It also gave the group their breakthrough single, "No No No" featuring Wyclef Jean, which peaked at number five in the UK and number three in the US.
Fans have been celebrating the anniversary by posting nostalgic, appreciative and sometimes slightly incredulous tweets.
What happened after the first Destiny's Child album was, well, basically incredible. The group went supernova thanks to era-defining hits like "Say My Name," "Independent Women Part I," and "Survivor." Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin joined the group in 2000, and when Franklin left shortly afterwards, Destiny's Child thrived as the trio that most of us still picture them as today.
Then, after they parted ways in 2006, Beyoncé began carving out a seriously stellar solo career that has made her one of the defining artists of her generation. Her most recent album, 2016's Lemonade, has been hailed as "a revolutionary work of black feminism." But it all started 20 years ago with the relatively modest Destiny's Child album, which I'm pleased to say I'm streaming as I type.
