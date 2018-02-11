Beyoncé Made An Appearance At The Olympics Thanks To This French Figure Skater

French figure skater Maé-Bérénice Méité is making the most of the new rule that allows skaters to use music with lyrics at the Olympics for the first time ever. Méité skated to a Beyoncé medley of "Run The World (Girls)" and "Halo." Honestly, if you're going to go for the gold, what better way than with Beyoncé?
Cosmopolitan spoke to the Olympic athlete shortly after her routine to ask her about her song choice. "Her music is crazy, wild, and fun," Méité said. "You can just dance to it, and that's how I am."
Many skaters have chosen more contemporary songs – Ed Sheeran was used by French pair skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès — and Méité explained why she made that choice. "I wanted to do something that was very me, something fun, something I would enjoy!" she said.
French Olympian skating to Beyonce! ????#Olympics pic.twitter.com/qIUheImswE— Rachel Rose Gold (@RachelRoseGold1) February 11, 2018
Like everything Beyoncé-related, the internet can't get enough of Méité and her routine. Especially, once some fans learned she was performing some of Beyoncé's fancy footwork from the "Run The World" video on the ice.
U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner — who won bronze four years ago, but didn't make Team USA this year — gushed about Méité's skills using a whole lot of fire emoji. She's so hot she might melt the ice.
It literally doesn't matter what happens put on the ice with @MBMeite she is such ??? to watch every time— Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 11, 2018
The French figure skater who used a Beyoncé medley for her music & did her footwork sequence to “Run the World” ?????????? #PeyongChang2018— Kris Leasure (@krisleas) February 11, 2018
me, watching #MaeBereniceMeite, a black female figure skater from France, skate to @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/jZKbocZAbQ— Ali Cabadas (@alicabadass) February 11, 2018
I’m so here for this French figure skater skating to Beyonce songs and doing it in pants instead of a dress— Meghan Viens (@MegV44) February 11, 2018
@MBMeite From the moment I saw you wearing that ??? jumpsuit I knew you were gonna be ICONIC, and then you go and skate to Beyoncé ?????? Also you're gorge ?— Beck Nielsen (@NielsenBeck) February 11, 2018
The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea mark the first time that figure skaters are allowed to perform to music containing lyrics. Previously, skaters have executed their routines with classics by Tchaikovsky or Rachmaninoff playing in the background. Nothing against classical music, but Beyoncé is kind of a classic now don't you think? The Olympics brings the world together and Beyoncé brings the world together. Really, it's the perfect choice.
Another thing viewers couldn't get enough of was Méité's costume, which seemed to channel Queen Bey's style. Rather than opting for the traditional skater dress typically seen at the games, the French Olympian chose a black and gold jumpsuit that was reminiscent of Bey's "Run The World" video look. No doubt, Beyoncé would approve.
Méité's routine landed her in ninth place for the team event, but there is still the ladies' competition next week. We can't wait to see what song she skates to next. Maybe some Solange?
